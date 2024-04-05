KeyCorp Increases Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Price Target to $17.00

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $15.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.56% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE XHR opened at $14.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.06 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average of $13.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $15.84.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $253.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Xenia Hotels & Resorts

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 258.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1,274.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

