Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$36.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Keyera from C$39.00 to C$38.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$38.00 target price on Keyera and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of TSE KEY opened at C$35.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.76. The firm has a market cap of C$8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.12. Keyera has a twelve month low of C$29.31 and a twelve month high of C$35.72.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C$0.37. The business had revenue of C$2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.59 billion. Keyera had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 6.01%. Analysts expect that Keyera will post 1.9086433 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. Keyera’s payout ratio is 108.11%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

