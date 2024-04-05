KG&L Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,135 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at $26,000. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $711,729.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,460.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $1,708,229.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,858 shares in the company, valued at $8,960,440.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $711,729.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,460.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,267 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LYB. Citigroup downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.17.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $104.40 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $84.80 and a 12-month high of $106.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 77.28%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

