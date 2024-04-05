KG&L Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Icahn Carl C raised its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 334,494,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,710,378,000 after purchasing an additional 34,496,953 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 895,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,718,000 after acquiring an additional 129,225 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 4,112.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 334,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,375,000 after acquiring an additional 326,637 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,255,000 after acquiring an additional 21,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 185.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 158,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,185,000 after acquiring an additional 102,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Icahn Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEP opened at $17.02 on Friday. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $52.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.05.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The conglomerate reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 6.21% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. On average, analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Icahn Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.50%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently -220.99%.

About Icahn Enterprises

(Free Report)

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. This segment provides investment advisory and other related services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.