KG&L Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

KG&L Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $676,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in McKesson by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,710,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $535.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $518.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $479.57. The company has a market capitalization of $70.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $352.34 and a 1 year high of $543.00.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The firm had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.21.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

