KG&L Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Financial Group LTD raised its position in shares of Tesla by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 6,432 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $429,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,065,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 146,740 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,717,000 after buying an additional 18,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $171.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.79 and a 200 day moving average of $218.23. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.37 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. HSBC cut their price target on Tesla from $143.00 to $138.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Tesla from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tesla from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.63.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

