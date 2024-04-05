KG&L Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,866 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 107.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 180.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,057,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $4,374,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,408,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at $57,057,001.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,872,217 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $91.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $67.27 and a 52 week high of $93.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.47 and its 200 day moving average is $83.14.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 32.59%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACGL shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.46.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

