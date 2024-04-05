KG&L Capital Management LLC Purchases 878 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 1.1% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $700.00.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 180,667 shares of company stock valued at $116,186,189 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $768.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $747.98 and a 200-day moving average of $644.13. The stock has a market cap of $729.92 billion, a PE ratio of 132.45, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $357.93 and a 52-week high of $800.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

