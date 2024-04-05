KG&L Capital Management LLC Sells 1,680 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,136 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. Boeing makes up approximately 3.4% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $183.22 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.97.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Boeing from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.53.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

