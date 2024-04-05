KG&L Capital Management LLC Sells 26,307 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

KG&L Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,307 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 1.6% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in Bank of America by 354.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 119,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 93,375 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 228.3% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 46,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $6,317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $36.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $291.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.65. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $38.35.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

