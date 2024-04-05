KG&L Capital Management LLC Sells 4,049 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

KG&L Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 55.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,049 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,761,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Snowflake by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,043,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Snowflake from $144.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Guggenheim upgraded Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Snowflake from $198.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.50.

Snowflake Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE SNOW opened at $151.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.99. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.26 and a twelve month high of $237.72. The company has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In related news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy acquired 31,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.52 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,037.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy acquired 31,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.52 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,037.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 756,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,747,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,355 shares of company stock worth $37,679,411 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Further Reading

