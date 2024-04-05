Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) PT Lowered to $21.00

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KRP. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.86.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on KRP

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:KRP traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.11. The company had a trading volume of 132,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,340. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $17.11. The company has a quick ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.45.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.13). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $99.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 22,326 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $348,062.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 380,210 shares in the company, valued at $5,927,473.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 22,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $348,062.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 380,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,927,473.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 5,480 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $85,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 343,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,334,925.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,672 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,185 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimbell Royalty Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 433.3% during the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the third quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 25.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.