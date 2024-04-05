Kimberly Alexy Sells 2,648 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Stock

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $185,227.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,604.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Western Digital Price Performance

Western Digital stock opened at $70.54 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $31.97 and a 12-month high of $74.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.61. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 19.90% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Digital

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,663,972 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $651,948,000 after acquiring an additional 9,961,971 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 242.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 10,606,474 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $399,546,000 after acquiring an additional 7,511,896 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $212,900,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $150,958,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1,332.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,554,153 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $81,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,625 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

