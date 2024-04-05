KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Chico Wealth RIA grew its position in KLA by 287.0% in the 4th quarter. Chico Wealth RIA now owns 3,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its position in KLA by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 179.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total transaction of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,825,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen upped their target price on KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $675.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $643.42.

KLA Stock Performance

KLAC traded up $14.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $687.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,600. The stock has a market cap of $92.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $669.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $575.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $355.88 and a twelve month high of $729.15.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.74 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. KLA’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

