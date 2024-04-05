Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Has $131.68 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,224 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 9.0% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD owned about 0.06% of Invesco QQQ worth $131,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 77,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,696,000 after acquiring an additional 243,305 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 302.0% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after acquiring an additional 16,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $4.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $440.13. 20,114,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,584,469. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $309.89 and a 12 month high of $449.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $436.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $402.30.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.