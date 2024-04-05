Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Shares Gap Up to $14.29

Shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.29, but opened at $15.21. Krispy Kreme shares last traded at $15.06, with a volume of 3,534,883 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DNUT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.31.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DNUT

Krispy Kreme Trading Up 5.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.47.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $450.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Krispy Kreme Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Krispy Kreme

In related news, Director Michael J. Tattersfield sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $1,282,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,936,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,651,570.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krispy Kreme

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 28.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.