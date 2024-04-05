Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) PT Raised to $120.00 at Roth Mkm

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Roth Mkm from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.26% from the company’s current price.

KRUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kura Sushi USA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.86.

Kura Sushi USA Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KRUS traded up $6.99 on Friday, hitting $110.84. The company had a trading volume of 382,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,204. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 854.68 and a beta of 1.98. Kura Sushi USA has a 1-year low of $51.02 and a 1-year high of $122.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.80.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $51.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.95 million. Kura Sushi USA had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 0.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brent Takao sold 14,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $1,283,125.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,092.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRUS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 80,772.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 228,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 227,778 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter valued at $13,356,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter worth $11,650,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 204,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,767,000 after acquiring an additional 122,457 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 913,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,428,000 after acquiring an additional 104,063 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

