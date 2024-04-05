Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.89.

KYMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Kymera Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

In other news, Director Bruce Booth sold 71,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $2,903,571.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 806,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,638,960.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 42,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $1,812,640.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,925,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,071,044.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 71,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $2,903,571.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 806,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,638,960.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 484,051 shares of company stock valued at $19,924,711. Company insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period.

Shares of KYMR stock opened at $36.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 2.27. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $45.31.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.19. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 187.00% and a negative return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Kymera Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

