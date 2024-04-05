Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $21.71

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.71 and last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 261485 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.90.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kyverna Therapeutics
Kyverna Therapeutics Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Kyverna Therapeutics
Kyverna Therapeutics Company Profile
Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kyverna Therapeutics
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 5 High Short Interest Stocks Getting Squeezed With Upside To Go
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Intel’s Foundry Woes: Sell Signal or Silver Lining Ahead?
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 3 Stocks With Hot RSIs That Scream Further Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Kyverna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyverna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.