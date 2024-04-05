Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $21.71

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.71 and last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 261485 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

Get Kyverna Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kyverna Therapeutics

Kyverna Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Kyverna Therapeutics

Kyverna Therapeutics Company Profile

In other news, major shareholder Northpond Ventures Iii Gp, Llc bought 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,900,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

(Get Free Report)

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kyverna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyverna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.