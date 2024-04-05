L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on L.B. Foster from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of FSTR opened at $26.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.76. L.B. Foster has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $27.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.02 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.61.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $134.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that L.B. Foster will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in L.B. Foster stock. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 94,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.85% of L.B. Foster as of its most recent SEC filing. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors, as well as used rails; rail accessories, such as rack spikes, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; insulated rail joints and related accessories; fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products.

