Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) CAO Sells $628,903.41 in Stock

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $628,903.41. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,386,018.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

LRCX opened at $951.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $922.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $773.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $480.45 and a 1 year high of $1,007.39. The firm has a market cap of $124.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.51.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.71 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after buying an additional 32,794,236 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,414,111,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $693,952,000 after buying an additional 425,918 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 76,165.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 318,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,099,000 after buying an additional 317,611 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 1,125.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 342,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,984,000 after buying an additional 314,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LRCX. UBS Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $885.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $826.68.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

