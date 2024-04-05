Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Lam Research worth $58,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after buying an additional 32,794,236 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,226,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $693,952,000 after acquiring an additional 425,918 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 118.3% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 445,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,417,000 after acquiring an additional 241,480 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,673,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX traded up $21.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $973.51. The company had a trading volume of 271,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $127.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.51. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $480.45 and a twelve month high of $1,007.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $924.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $775.13.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at $20,380,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $628,903.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,541 shares in the company, valued at $5,386,018.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,029 shares of company stock valued at $6,559,489 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $930.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $826.68.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

