LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Trading 3.7% Higher

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Free Report) traded up 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.32 and last traded at $28.32. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.30.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 3.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.55.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty chemicals company that engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and consumer protection products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Protection, Specialty Additives, and Advanced Intermediates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.