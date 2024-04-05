Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Gap Down to $5.92

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.92, but opened at $5.74. Lavoro shares last traded at $5.74, with a volume of 177 shares changing hands.
The company has a market capitalization of $743.97 million, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.10). Lavoro had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $618.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Lavoro Limited will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Lavoro
Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.
