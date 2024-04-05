Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 81.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,824 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF makes up about 2.3% of Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.21% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $5,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 106,552.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,563,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,660,000 after acquiring an additional 54,512,240 shares during the last quarter. Reframe Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $22,351,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 662,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,882,000 after purchasing an additional 234,798 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 90.9% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 410,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,601,000 after purchasing an additional 195,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,772,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,901,000 after purchasing an additional 166,312 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $85.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.29 and a 200-day moving average of $79.07. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.64 and a 1-year high of $87.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

