Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXC. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Derbend Asset Management raised its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 90,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 36,175 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $836,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,737,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 7,223.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $44.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $35.38 and a 12 month high of $44.51.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

