Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $49.53 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $50.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.49.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

