Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 9.6% of Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $24,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 31,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 79,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $165.41 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $169.80. The firm has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.75.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

