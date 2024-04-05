Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Sells 433 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,863 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services comprises 1.2% of Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Quanta Services by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PWR. Evercore ISI began coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.54.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total transaction of $288,395.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,065 shares in the company, valued at $10,494,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total transaction of $288,395.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,065 shares in the company, valued at $10,494,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,476,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,270,215 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PWR opened at $258.30 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.74 and a one year high of $265.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 51.56 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $231.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.90.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.19%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

