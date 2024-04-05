Leerink Partnrs Comments on Natera, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs cut their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Natera in a research report issued on Monday, April 1st. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.43). The consensus estimate for Natera’s current full-year earnings is ($2.43) per share.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $311.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.38 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 62.19% and a negative net margin of 40.16%.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NTRA. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Natera from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Natera from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.36.

NTRA stock opened at $92.36 on Wednesday. Natera has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $96.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.59 and a 200-day moving average of $62.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of -24.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.10.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.16, for a total value of $133,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,965,488. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $127,630.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,543,232.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,958 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.16, for a total value of $133,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,965,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 339,777 shares of company stock valued at $26,083,733. Insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Natera in the second quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

