Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Shares Acquired by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 350.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEGN. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 157.1% in the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,264,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,214,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,545 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,614,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,708,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,761,000 after acquiring an additional 860,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,668,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,050,000 after acquiring an additional 696,096 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LEGN traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.88. The stock had a trading volume of 113,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,265. Legend Biotech Co. has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $77.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 6.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.26 and a beta of 0.01.

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.30. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 181.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.63 million. Legend Biotech’s revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LEGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.70.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

