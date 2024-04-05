Legend Biotech’s (LEGN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $87.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LEGN. Scotiabank began coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a sector perform rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Legend Biotech from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.70.

NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $55.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 6.92. Legend Biotech has a 1 year low of $46.26 and a 1 year high of $77.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.26 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.84.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.30. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 181.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.63 million. The company’s revenue was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Legend Biotech by 1.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 2.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

