Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Major Shareholder Sells $542,954.26 in Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 26,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $542,954.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bradley J. Haas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 28th, Bradley J. Haas sold 23,041 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $461,050.41.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of LEVI opened at $20.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $22.39.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter worth about $2,834,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,626,322 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $117,145,000 after acquiring an additional 610,838 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 306.8% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 45,916 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 34,629 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,913,865 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $80,310,000 after acquiring an additional 105,924 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 121.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 493,505 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after buying an additional 270,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LEVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

