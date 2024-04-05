LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE LITB opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. LightInTheBox has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $1.70. The company has a market cap of $76.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.09.

Get LightInTheBox alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LightInTheBox

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in LightInTheBox in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in LightInTheBox by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 12,351 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in LightInTheBox by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LightInTheBox in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 56.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

Further Reading

