Lisk (LSK) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $114.17 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Lisk has a total market cap of $287.44 million and approximately $114.17 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for about $2.02 or 0.00002976 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001852 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001341 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001404 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001289 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

