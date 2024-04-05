Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.70.

LAAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Lithium Americas (Argentina) alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on LAAC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Stock Down 7.1 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIFTHDELTA Ltd purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter valued at $32,598,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter worth about $22,367,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter worth about $15,763,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter worth about $15,303,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter worth about $6,877,000. 49.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LAAC opened at $5.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $845.65 million, a P/E ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.31. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $8.79. The company has a quick ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.71.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.