Litigation Capital Management (LON:LIT) Shares Down 1.9%

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 105.61 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 106 ($1.33). 114,896 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 143,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108 ($1.36).

Litigation Capital Management Stock Up 1.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 99.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 100.69. The company has a current ratio of 36.19, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. The stock has a market cap of £125.41 million, a P/E ratio of 555.26 and a beta of 0.47.

Litigation Capital Management Company Profile

Litigation Capital Management Limited provides dispute finance and risk management services in Australia and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two business models, including direct investments made from LCM's permanent balance sheet capital; and fund and/or asset management. Its products and services include dispute finance for companies, international arbitration, and law firms; disbursement funding; enforcement funding/purchase of award; and adverse cost and security for costs.

