Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Given “Buy” Rating at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $47.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Live Oak Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Live Oak Bancshares Price Performance

LOB stock opened at $39.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.41. Live Oak Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $119.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.36 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 8.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 7.32%.

Insider Transactions at Live Oak Bancshares

In other news, insider Micah S. Davis sold 8,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $343,400.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,857.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Live Oak Bancshares news, Director Miltom Emmett Petty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total transaction of $397,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,844,715.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Micah S. Davis sold 8,613 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $343,400.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,857.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOB. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of the South acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $15,042,000. CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 41.3% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 137,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 40,343 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $994,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,708,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

