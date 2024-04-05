LM Funding America, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($4.28) Per Share (NASDAQ:LMFA)

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of LM Funding America in a report issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of ($4.28) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($6.00). HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for LM Funding America’s current full-year earnings is ($6.00) per share.

LM Funding America Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LMFA opened at $3.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.11. LM Funding America has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $8.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LM Funding America

LM Funding America Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LM Funding America stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in LM Funding America, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LMFA Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 47,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.36% of LM Funding America as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.73% of the company’s stock.

LM Funding America, Inc operates as a cryptocurrency mining and technology-based specialty finance company. It engages in Bitcoin mining operations. The company also provides funding to nonprofit community associations primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois.

