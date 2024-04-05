LM Funding America, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($4.28) Per Share (NASDAQ:LMFA)

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of LM Funding America in a report issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of ($4.28) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($6.00). HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for LM Funding America’s current full-year earnings is ($6.00) per share.
LM Funding America Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LMFA opened at $3.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.11. LM Funding America has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $8.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.85.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LM Funding America
LM Funding America Company Profile
LM Funding America, Inc operates as a cryptocurrency mining and technology-based specialty finance company. It engages in Bitcoin mining operations. The company also provides funding to nonprofit community associations primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than LM Funding America
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 3 Stocks With Hot RSIs That Scream Further Gains
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Unusually High Volume Points to Upside in These Stocks
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Comprehensive Analysis of Target Corporation Stock
Receive News & Ratings for LM Funding America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LM Funding America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.