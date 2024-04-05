Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,972,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,950,761,000 after buying an additional 176,739 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,302,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,120,920,000 after acquiring an additional 279,162 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,686,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,302,388,000 after buying an additional 97,916 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,158,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,291,816,000 after buying an additional 121,358 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,388,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $976,751,000 after acquiring an additional 91,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.0 %

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $453.94. The company had a trading volume of 488,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The firm has a market cap of $109.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $434.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $439.66.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

