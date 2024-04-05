Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,985 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 586.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,097,000 after acquiring an additional 315,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,302,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,120,920,000 after acquiring an additional 279,162 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,320,030,000 after acquiring an additional 264,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $21,499,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $451.71. 187,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,299. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The firm has a market cap of $108.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $434.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $439.66.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

