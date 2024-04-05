Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) Trading Up 33.3%

Lomiko Metals Inc. (CVE:LMR – Get Free Report) traded up 33.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 109,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 284,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Lomiko Metals Stock Up 33.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of C$8.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.79.

About Lomiko Metals

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned La Loutre graphite property located in Laurentian region of Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc in October 2008.

