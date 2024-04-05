Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) dropped 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.75 and last traded at $18.78. Approximately 44,946 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,482,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.77 and a 200 day moving average of $12.92.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts expect that Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc sold 3,978,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $96,479,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 162.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,900,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,488 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $5,560,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 2,451.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 740,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 711,581 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $4,164,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $2,899,000. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

