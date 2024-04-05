Loop Capital Increases Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target to $188.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Loop Capital from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OC. Barclays cut Owens Corning from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Owens Corning from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Owens Corning from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $159.64.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on OC

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $168.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.47. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $91.51 and a fifty-two week high of $173.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.05 and a 200-day moving average of $142.87.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $609,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,878. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $609,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,307,878. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $1,397,487.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,417,214.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,672 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,799. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

(Get Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.