Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) shot up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.82 and last traded at $2.78. 4,602,753 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 37,343,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.80.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 57.00% and a negative net margin of 475.15%. The firm had revenue of $157.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Lucid Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Lucid Group by 666.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Lucid Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

