Lufax (NYSE:LU) Trading Down 3.5%

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.34 and last traded at $4.35. 1,093,339 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 5,496,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LU shares. Bank of America downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lufax from $3.00 to $4.80 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.91.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. Lufax’s payout ratio is presently 108.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lufax during the first quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lufax by 1,344.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Lufax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lufax by 148.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

