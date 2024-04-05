Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given Outperform Rating at Oppenheimer

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $445.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $540.00. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on LULU. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $539.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.75.

LULU stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $356.54. 344,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703,335. The company has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $326.93 and a twelve month high of $516.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $446.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $441.13.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,692,969 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,955,918,000 after buying an additional 2,369,119 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $959,144,000 after buying an additional 18,147 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $746,034,000 after purchasing an additional 437,069 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,865,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $719,198,000 after purchasing an additional 310,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $603,418,000 after purchasing an additional 51,572 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

