Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $51.50 to $58.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on LITE. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lumentum from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Lumentum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.14.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $46.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $65.16.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $366.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.44 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.04%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 9,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $487,524.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at $19,547,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,564,000 after purchasing an additional 73,047 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Lumentum by 336.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 54,164 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

