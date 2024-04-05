Lumentum’s (LITE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $62.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Lumentum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumentum has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.14.

LITE opened at $46.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $65.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.20. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.09.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $366.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.44 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.04%. On average, analysts expect that Lumentum will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 9,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $487,524.69. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth about $19,547,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 46.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 52.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,564,000 after buying an additional 73,047 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 336.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 54,164 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

