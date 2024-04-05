Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.08

Macarthur Minerals Limited (CVE:MMS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 219500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Macarthur Minerals Trading Down 5.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of C$13.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 2.01.

Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Macarthur Minerals had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 2,001.08%.

Macarthur Minerals Company Profile

Macarthur Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties. It primarily explores for gold, lithium, iron ore, and nickel deposits. The company holds interests in three iron ore projects in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia; two exploration project areas in the Pilbara, Western Australia targeting iron ore; and lithium brine interests in the Railroad Valley, Nevada, the United States.

